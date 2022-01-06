District hospital visiting hours scrapped over rising Covid numbers

Pinderfields.

The Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals says it has taken the "difficult decision" to suspend visitors from today.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to spiral.

In a statement they said: "We understand how hard this will be for people wanting to visit their loves ones, but we need to do what we can to help keep our patients and staff as safe as possible, and reduce the spread of Omicron. "

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there are some exceptions to visiting, including immediate family members/partners of those at the end of their life and carers of patients who require assistance.

Birthing partners will still be able to accompany expectant mothers, one parent can still stay with a child on the children's ward, while there is also limited visiting in critical care.

The trusts said: "In all these circumstances, we are asking visitors to please contact the ward they wish to visit beforehand.