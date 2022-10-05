Dr's Casebook: Gardening is good for your mental health

Dr Keith Souter writes: She had a full barrowload of huge pumpkins, Tromboni and Boston Squashes and Burgess Buttercups. So, lots of healthy meals ahead in her household and a great deal of pumpkin carving at the end of the month.

Gardening is great fun and I have always found that the process of earthing, digging and working with soil to be very therapeutic. And then when plants start to grow, you reap the benefit.

There have been a lot of studies on gardening and other leisure activities on mental health. A study just published by scientists at the University of Florida has found that gardening activities lowered stress, anxiety and depression in healthy women who attended twice-weekly gardening classes. None of study participants had gardened before.

Getting involved with plants may reduce anxiety. Photo: AdobeStock

The study was done on 32 women between the ages of 26 and 49, who were all in good health. In this context they screened for factors such as chronic health conditions, tobacco use and drug abuse, and having been prescribed medications for anxiety or depression.

Half the group were assigned to gardening sessions, while the other half were assigned to art-making sessions. Both groups met twice a week for a total eight times. The art group served as a point of comparison with the gardening group.

In the gardening sessions, participants learned how to compare and sow seeds, transplant different kinds of plants, and harvest and taste edible plants. Those in the art making sessions learned techniques such as papermaking, printmaking, drawing and collage.

The researchers found that the gardening and art making groups experienced similar improvements in mental health, with gardeners reporting markedly less anxiety than art makers.

