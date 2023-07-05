Dr's Casebook: You really are never too old to exercise

Walking and swimming or playing golf once or twice a week will help keep you fit and healthy. Photo: AdobeStock

Sport makes you want to get out and exercise, doesn’t it? However, a lot of people confine their sport interest to merely watching, because they consider themselves too old to exercise. Well, according to research from University College in London a few years ago people who take up exercise and maintain it as they get older stay young and stay healthier. They are less likely to develop cancer, heart disease, diabetes and depression.

The research team followed up 3,500 people with an average age of 64 years who had enrolled in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. As part of the study the participants reported their levels of activity every two years over a ten year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadly speaking there were three groups – those who were inactive, those who took moderate exercise and those who vigorously exercised.

They also monitored them all for heart disease, stroke, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and depression.

Over the period of the study 40 per cent developed a chronic condition. Nearly 20 per cent developed depression and another 20 per cent either developed some cognitive impairment or developed Alzheimer’s disease. A third developed a disability.

One fifth of the participants were regarded as ‘healthy agers.’ They stayed physically and mentally fit and did not develop chronic conditions or a disability. In analysing health and levels of physical activity they found a direct association between healthy aging and exercise. People who took moderate or vigorous exercise at least once a week were three or four times more likely to be healthy agers than people who remained inactive. In addition, they found that people who were active at the start of he study were seven times more likely to be healthy agers than people who remained inactive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad