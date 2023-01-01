As the cost of living crisis rumbles on, people are using different methods to keep themselves warm.

A heated blanket is one cost effective way to keep warm and cosy at night. They are safe to use but you should always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Here are six ways from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the UK Fire Service Resource to keep safe whilst using a heated electric blanket.

It is important to follow these top tips to ensure that your electric blanket is safe to use.

Always unplug when not in use

Always unplug the blanket before you get into bed unless it has a thermostatic control for safety through the night use.

Store your blanket correctly

Storing your blanket in the correct manner will ensure you get the best from it. Don’t fold electric blankets – it can damage the wiring. Better to roll them. Or you can store blankets by putting them on a spare bed.

Electric underblankets can be left on your bed all year if you wish.

Replace it when soiled, frayed or worn

Replace the electric blanket if it becomes soiled, frayed or worn – especially if wires or scorch marks are visible.

Replace it every ten years

Always replace it with a new one after 10 years and have it serviced every 3 years by a competent electrician (contact the retailer for further information).

Never buy second hand

Never buy second-hand electric blankets and always ensure there’s a current safety standard mark displayed on the product itself.

Do not use if you have incontinence issues

Electric blankets should not be used if you experience incontinence issues even if you wear pads at night.

If you use emollient skin creams, try to avoid letting excess cream dry onto the blanket as it will facilitate any fire that occurs making it burn faster and hotter.

The fire and rescue service are not qualified electricians and therefore unable to test electric blankets.

Electric blankets will need to be tested by a competent electrician with the correct qualifications to do so.

