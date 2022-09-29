Extra evening and weekend GP appointments for Wakefield patients

From October 1, patients will be able to book routine appointments in advance and get face-to-face appointments for urgent problems when their own practice is closed thanks to the GP Care Wakefield service.

The service will be available between 5pm and 9.30pm on weekdays, 9am and 5pm on Saturdays and 9am and 3pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

All patients need to do is contact their own practice telephone number, even if it is closed, as their call will then be diverted to GP Care Wakefield.

People registered with a GP in Wakefield District will benefit from extra support and appointments on evenings and weekends, as part of a new ‘enhanced access’ package starting this weekend.

The service is for patients registered at any of Wakefield District’s 34 practices and will offer in-person appointments at five sites across the district:

*Church View Health Centre - Langthwaite Road, South Kirkby, Pontefract WF9 3AP

*Elizabeth Court Surgery - Elizabeth Drive, Castleford WF10 3TG

*Northgate Surgery - Northgate, Pontefract WF8 1NF

*Ossett Surgery - Ossett Health Village, Kingsway, Ossett WF5 8DF

*Trinity Medical Centre - Thornhill Street, Wakefield WF1 1PG

These five locations are up from three that were previously operated and will offer more choice, greater convenience and shorter waiting times.

It is anticipated that there will be more than 1,600 extra appointments available per week through delivery of the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Omar Alisha, Clinical Lead for GP Care Wakefield, said: “When your practice is closed, GP Care Wakefield is still here to help.

“If you are feeling unwell after work or school, or have other commitments during the week which mean you can’t get to see your general practice team, we can provide the support you need. Please call your own practice telephone number and you will be put through to the GP Care Wakefield team.”

As part of the evening and weekend offer, nurse appointments, long-term condition reviews and NHS health checks can all be booked in advance. You can contact your own practice to book.