Mum-of-three Natalie Kay set up 1st Steps First Aid after discovering some people who look after children don't necessarily know first aid outside the workplace.

After working as cabin crew for the past 16 years, Natalie was trained to a high standard in baby, child and adult first aid.

The classes are available both private and in public in areas like Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

One of Natalie Kay's first aid classes in action

The variety of classes include a first aid class for children and an informal baby and child first aid class.

Natalie also offers adult and paediatric first aid regulated qualification courses.

Describing why she set up 1st Steps, Natalie said: “I am a firm believer that everyone should know the basics in first aid, especially people who look after others, so I decided to set up my company to make this affordable and accessible to everyone.

“As parents, we all want to be able to protect our children the best we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Kay, creator of 1st Steps First Aid.

Hopefully no one will ever be faced with having to deal with a situation like this, but I feel it is essential for all parents, family members and anyone that looks after children to learn paediatric first aid so you are prepared just in case the unexpected ever happens.”

Natalie has single-handedly delivered the class to over 200 people since starting the company in 2017,.

To find out more about the classes available click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad