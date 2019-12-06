Flu fears bring visitor restrictions at all Mid Yorks NHS hospitals

Visitor restrictions have been introduced at Pinderfields Hospital in an attempt to protect patients from illness.

Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust, who run the hospital, have introduced a number of restrictions to the hospital in an attempt to protect patients from viral illnesses.

Pinderfields Hospital.

In a statement, the Trust said: “As there is currently a high prevalence of diarrhoea, vomiting and flu-like symptoms in the community, the following visiting restrictions are in place across the Trust in order to protect our patients.”

Under the restrictions, open visiting has been removed from all areas.

Visiting hours have been restricted from 3pm to 4pm and 7pm to 8pm, with a maximum of two visitors per bed.

All children, including siblings, have been banned from visiting children’s and maternity wards, though parents will be allowed to remain with children on Gate 46a “as usual”.

And no children are to visit the in-patient areas in the hospital.

The restrictions are expected to remain in place until further notice, the Trust said, with exemptions at the discretion of the ward manager.

In the meantime, visitors are asked to avoid visiting the hospital if they have symptoms of the flu or diarrhoea or vomiting, or if they have been in contact with someone with these symptoms within the last 48 hours.

For further information or up to date restrictions, visit the Mid Yorks NHS Trust website.

It comes as parents are urged not to delay in getting the flu vaccine for their toddlers and children with the take-up rate worryingly lower than last year.

It is given as a nasal spray and is quick and painless.

Public Health Director for Wakefield, Anna Hartley said that the flu is now circulating across the UK, especially in the north.

She said: “I urge parents to take their two and three year old’s as well as children who are at risk to their GP without delay.

“The flu virus is now well in circulation. Getting inoculated can save toddlers and children many sleepless, painful and uncomfortable nights.”