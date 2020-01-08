Football tournament in memory of Steve Kelly helps raise funds for Kidz Aware charity

A Football tournament took place in Wakefield in memory of Steve Kelly with all money raised donated to Kidz Aware charity.

Wakefield Football Centre hosted a football tournament for under 10’s with 41 teams taking part.

Pictured are Gillian and Sabrina Archbold, Kidz Aware, Karl Powell and Darren Hoyland, Wakefield Football Centre.

Sabrina Archbold, founder of Kidz Aware Charity, said: “ All the children had a great time and it was all thanks to Darren and Carl of Wakefield Football Centre who are partners in the business.

“ Without their continuing support of Kidz Aware we would not be able to reach out to as many people.”

All money raised including team entry fees and a donation of £200 went directly to the Kidz Aware charity to help them continue supporting the community.

The charity aims to ensure all adults and children with a disability have the opportunity to achieve their aspirations in life.

Darren Hoyland, Wakefield Football Centre, said: “We know the work that Kidz Aware charity do and it is really powerful we just wanted to help.

“The day was fantastic and the children had so much fun, and all the money went to a great cause.”

The tournament was in memory of Steve Kelly and takes place annually.

Steve Kelly played football at the Wakefield Football Centre and now has a memorial at the centre.

An estimated £900 in total was donated to the charity to contribute towards helping improve the lives of disabled families.