Former Wakefield retail unit could be transformed into health clinic

An application has been made to open a drop in health centre for young people in the city.

Applicant Mr G Fleming hopes to transform a former retail unit at 15 Cross Street, which has been empty for several years.

According to documents submitted with the application, it is "for change of use only and not for alterations to the layout, there are no changes proposed to the exterior/front elevation".

If approved, the plan will create four full-time jobs.

The first floor will also become a meeting room if plans are approved.