Free weekly fitness class for ladies launches in Eastmoor, Wakefield

Boxercise to the Beat, a group which encourages local women to get active whilst also having a lot of fun, has begun in part of Wakefield.

By Kara McKune
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 11:30 am

'Boxercise' is the incorporation of boxing techniques into an exercise routine to build strength and agility.

Paula Appleton, the creator of the new class at Eastmoor, aims to encourage local women to get active.

“We aim to help improve strength, fitness, self esteem and confidence.”

'Boxercise to the Beats' is a free, weekly fitness class for women (Photo: Paula Appleton)

The class, which is completely free, comes with the guarantee of supportive and welcoming instructors, says Paula.

“It provides a safe space where females can chat, have a laugh and be supportive of each other in a private space.

“The bi-products of classes like these are that they have such a lot of fun, meet new people and make new friends. We also hope that they will be inspired to carry on being active."

The sessions are held at St Swithun’s Community Centre, Eastmoor, every Wednesday between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

'Boxercise to the Beats' is encouraging local women to get into fitness

