Guide Dogs' appeal for volunteers in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract
Guide Dogs is calling for people in the Wakefield district to help those with sight loss live the life they choose, by becoming a Sighted Guide volunteer.
Guide Dogs’ My Sighted Guide (MSG) service enables people living with a vision impairment to do more of the things they love and explore new opportunities with a fully trained sighted guide.
By partnering up with a volunteer, they can get out and about and enjoy life’s pleasures with someone who shares their interests from a simple walk in the park or going to a football match.
Volunteers will undergo training and learn to safely guide someone with sight loss, navigating environments and building self-confidence.
Volunteers must be able to give, on average, a few hours a week, and be aged 18 years old or over. This role also requires that you have an Enhanced Disclosure.
MSG Volunteer Experience Manager Dave Ripley said: “This is a really rewarding person-centred role. All it requires is a bit of time, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, patience and flexibility, and the willingness to undertake your role safely and effectively.
“We’ll help you to be matched with a suitable partner based on common interests, personality and location, and we offer training and ongoing support.
“Many of our Sighted Guide volunteers tell us how much this role has enriched their life – as a volunteer you really will be a huge part of the Guide Dogs family and will be supporting someone with sight loss in living the life they choose.”
To find out more click here.