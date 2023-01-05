Gyms in Wakefield: Here are some of the best rated gyms according to Google Reviews

Now we’re into the new year, many people are eager to get back to the gym.
Here are some of the best rated gyms in the Wakefield district to try this January according to reviews left on Google.
1. Pure Gym
Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, Trinity Walk, West Yorkshire, Wakefield WF1 1QS. Review said: ""Great gym, best one in Wakey by a mile."
2. AStar Muscle and Fitness
136 Thornes Lane, Wakefield WF2 7RE. Reviewer said: "Fantastic independent gym. Great selection of machines and equipment too. Staff are all friendly and helpful, price is quite reasonable too."
3. Total Fitness Wakefield
SilkWood Park, Fryers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TJ. Reviewer said: "All the equipment you need, a great atmosphere, and Pro-Fit trainers."
4. Millenia Fitness
Unit 6B, Millennia Park, Thornes Road, Wakefield WF2 8PW. Review said: "Fantastic gym, great trainers and very friendly, welcoming place to train."
