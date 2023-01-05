News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Now we’re into the new year, many people are eager to get back to the gym.

Gyms in Wakefield: Here are some of the best rated gyms according to Google Reviews

Now we’re into the new year, many people are eager to get back to the gym.

By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago

Here are some of the best rated gyms in the Wakefield district to try this January according to reviews left on Google.

1. Pure Gym

Trinity Walk Shopping Centre, Trinity Walk, West Yorkshire, Wakefield WF1 1QS. Review said: ""Great gym, best one in Wakey by a mile."

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. AStar Muscle and Fitness

136 Thornes Lane, Wakefield WF2 7RE. Reviewer said: "Fantastic independent gym. Great selection of machines and equipment too. Staff are all friendly and helpful, price is quite reasonable too."

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. Total Fitness Wakefield

SilkWood Park, Fryers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TJ. Reviewer said: "All the equipment you need, a great atmosphere, and Pro-Fit trainers."

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. Millenia Fitness

Unit 6B, Millennia Park, Thornes Road, Wakefield WF2 8PW. Review said: "Fantastic gym, great trainers and very friendly, welcoming place to train."

Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3