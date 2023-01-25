Health: Blackburn charity donates 100 ‘baby loss packs’ for bereaved parents to the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust
Earlier this week a Blackburn-based charity donated 100 ‘baby loss packs’ for bereaved parents to the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
Volunteers from the Blackburn UK Trust - a non-profit organisation that helps to provide aid and relief to the poor - visited Pinderfields Hospital on Monday, January 23, to hand over the 'Adil Legacy Packs’ to staff.
The packs have been co-produced by the Trust alongside Maggies Stillbirth Legacy and aim to offer solace to mothers that have either lost a new born baby through a miscarriage, stillbirth or complications with pregnancy during or just after giving birth.
Sarah Bernasconi founded the Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy after her baby daughter, Maggie Pearl, was stillborn in 2015. She said: “No parent should go through the pain of losing their
child but for those who do, we’ve provided something to help.
“It’s very, very important to me to raise awareness of stillbirth and the more I can do to help, the stronger and longer Maggie’s legacy will be.”
Blackburn UK Trust volunteer, Najma Patel, who tragically lost her son, Adil, worked with Sarah to put the care packs together. Najma said “We hope to help families at this difficult time when they are most in need of support. I would have welcomed this support and I hope this gesture can help them through the grieving process.”
The faith oriented packs include items such as a shroud, prayer beads, gift for the father, and a book entitled ‘A Gift for the Bereaved Mother’ and will be distributed between the trust's three sites including Dewsbury Hospital on Halifax Road, Pinderfields Hospital on Aberford road and Pontefract Hospital on Friarwood Lane.
Keith Ramsay, Chairman of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Blackburn UK Trust and to Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy for this very generous donation.
"A donation in memory of someone special is a positive way to celebrate their life and is always very much appreciated by our teams who are dedicated to providing the best quality care to our patients.”
Habib Dadhiwala, lead volunteer on the baby loss packs at the Blackburn U.K. Trust, said: “We feel we needed to offer our hand to these mothers during the most difficult time and hope this act of kindness from all our donors can help the families through the grieving process.
“We thank the chaplaincy team for helping us achieve our goal of providing this pack which contains some valuable items that will no doubt help with the grieving process.
“It is really important for me as a volunteer to make sure all the hospitals can support their patients with these packs - it's about giving the parents what they need at the time of loss.
“There are also many long term benefits this pack will provide from a spiritual perspective as we know faith plays a huge role in dealing with such loss.
“We are providing these packs to as many hospitals as necessary and until every single NHS trust in the UK has been offered them, we are not going to stop working on this project.
“We want mothers to know that they are not alone in this situation.”