Health board criticised for not live-streaming decision to shut Pontefract birthing unit

A health care board has been criticised for failing to live-stream a meeting where a decision was taken to close a town’s birthing unit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Health chiefs were told how members of the public affected by the closure of the facility at Pontefract Hospital were “very concerned” at not being able to follow the decision-making process remotely.

On Tuesday (January 9) Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership (WDHCP) committee voted to permanently close the unit at Friarwood Birth Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting was held at WDHCP headquarters at White Rose House, in Wakefield city centre.

Health chiefs were told how members of the public affected by the closure of the facility at Pontefract Hospital were “very concerned” at not being able to follow the decision-making process remotely.

Two days later, Wakefield Council’s NHS scrutiny committee referred the decision back to health chiefs, calling for fresh public consultation to be carried out.

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, has also demanded that the decision be reconsidered.

At the scrutiny meeting, committee chair Elizabath Rhodes said she had been contacted by people concerned at not being able to view the WDCHP meeting online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rhodes said council leader Denise Jeffery and chief executive Andrew Balchin had also been informed.

A decision to permanently close the birthing centre in Pontefract was taken at a Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership meeting held at White Rose House, in Wakefield.

She told WDHCP members who attended: “I was contacted by phone on Tuesday evening, after your board meeting.

“I was disappointed, given that this was such an important topic, that somehow, somewhere, somebody decided not to live-stream the meeting.

“I think it should have been recognised that there were people out there in the south-east of the district who would have been interested in being able to listen in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Unwin, director strategy at WDHCP, said the partnership’s committee meetings are open to the public but not live-streamed.

At the scrutiny meeting, committee chair Elizabath Rhodes said she had been contacted by people concerned at not being able to view the WDCHP meeting online.

Coun Rhodes continued: “It would have been in the interest of the public, because it is supposed to be a public meeting.

“Did nobody consider that, with this sensitive issue going to this board meeting, it would have been in the interest of the public?

“If everybody from Pontefract and Castleford and all of the south east (of the district) would have tried to get into the board meeting at White Rose House, you would be out in the car park,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been easier to live-stream so people could have been part of it.

“Because you want communications and yet there is no communication.”

Ms Unwin said WDHCP’s policy on public attendance of meetings is similar to Wakefield Council’s.

Coun Rhodes replied: “We do have live-streaming and they are open to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Council regularly live-streams full council and cabinet meetings.

Other meetings, such as planning, licensing and scrutiny committee meetings, are not live-streamed but are open for the public to attend.

Ms Unwin said Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust meetings, including one held earlier in that day, were live-streamed.

Coun Rhodes said: “I’m not talking about Mid Yorkshire. I’m talking about the (WDHCP) board meeting where people were very concerned that they could not attend. I think that was a very retrograde step.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre was temporarily shut in 2019 “on the grounds of clinical safety” due to a midwife shortage.

The NHS also said the number of births at Pontefract was lower than expected so it could not justify midwives being deployed there.

Before the suspension, around 200 women a year gave birth at Pontefract.