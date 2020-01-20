Health Care firm's donation to Mid Yorks NHS Trust will help fund training for nurses

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is to receive a chunk of funding donated by Sovereign Health Care.

The West Yorkshire-based cash plan provider, Sovereign Health Care, announced a donation of £56,000 to seven Yorkshire NHS Trusts as part of its annual commitment to supporting NHS services in the region.

The donation will be used to help fund training and development for nurses in each of the Trusts, supporting the NHS in its move to invest in attracting and developing nursing staff across all levels. (Getty)

Sovereign has supported the NHS for many years through its Community Programme, donating more than £1.7m in the last 12 years, and a total of £361,000 to the NHS in Yorkshire in 2019 alone.

The beneficiaries of the latest £56,000 donation, each of which have received £8,000, are Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Airedale NHS Foundation Trust and Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Sovereign has a longstanding history of supporting charities, groups and organisations that work to improve the health and wellbeing of those living in West Yorkshire, including the NHS.

As a not-for-profit company, it's able to actively donate between five and 10 per cent of its annual turnover through its Community Programme.

It donated over £850,000 to local health and wellbeing good causes in 2019, and has contributed a total of more than £7.9m to hundreds of projects over the past 12 years.

Alongside the annual grants and other donations to the NHS, Sovereign Health Care also supports the NHS through its commercial business. Its health care cash plans help reduce pressure on the NHS by encouraging policyholders to be more proactive about managing their health, making accessing treatment more affordable.

David Melia, director of nursing and quality at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I would like to thank Sovereign for its continued support and amazing generosity.

"This year’s donation will be used to support various learning events to coincide with the International Year of The Nurse and Midwife. The Trust is leading different approaches to support unpaid carers, usually the relatives of patients, and the money from Sovereign Health Care will significantly help with that.”

Lisa Grant, Chief Nurse at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support Sovereign Health Care provides to our Trust and previous donations have been invaluable in supporting our dedicated nurses to continue their personal development.

"This latest gift will help us to continue the development of our nurses with the set-up of a unique nursing and midwifery development programme at Leeds Teaching Hospitals that every Leeds nurse will aspire to complete”.

Russ Piper, chief executive of Sovereign Health Care, said: “We have a long history of working with the NHS and we’re extremely proud to have the opportunity to provide funds to these seven Trusts for another year.

"Our annual donations to the NHS are primarily focused on providing important training for nurses and supporting the facilities they work in.

"2020 is the International Year of The Nurse and Midwife, putting the spotlight on the essential care they provide, and so it is particularly apt that we continue to support the Trusts to invest in further education and support.”

Sovereign Health Care was established 147 years ago and is one of the UK’s longest established providers of health care cash plans to individuals and businesses, with approximately 75,000 customers across the UK.