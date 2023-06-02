Families can fill out the forms for vulnerable relatives who are at risk of going missing. (West Yorkshire Police)

The Herbert Protocol, named after George Herbert, a War veteran of the Normandy landings who lived with dementia. enables officers to work quicker to find those with dementia who go missing.

It is a public document that gives vital information, such as a recent photograph, contact details, medication required and significant locations relating to the individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can then be provided to officers and used to save vital time in a missing person investigation.

For relatives in a care home, staff there should be contacted initially by a family member to discuss filling in the Herbert Protocol form and it can then be included in their care plan.

For people living at home, the paperwork can be downloaded from the West Yorkshire Police website here and should be stored within the home.

Families can fill out the forms for vulnerable relatives who are at risk of going missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative was launched as a pilot in 2021 and in that time three people will dementia went missing.

Although they were all found safe and well by those who care for them (before police needed to be contacted) the Herbert Protocol gave them peace of mind knowing that information was available if the situation escalated.

Chief Constable John Robins from West Yorkshire Police said: “It really helps if carers have put all the important information in one place.