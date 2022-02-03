At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27.

Here are the 11 Wakefield areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

Coronavirus case numbers remain stable but high across the UK, official figures show.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:50 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:52 am

There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Wakefield district with the highest case rates right now.

1. Ossett West

Ossett West had 1356.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 25.9% from the week before.

2. Ryhill and South Hiendley

Ryhill and South Hiendley had 1297.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 19.7% from the week before.

3. South Elmsall

South Elmsall had 1222 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 19.7% from the week before.

4. Kettlethorpe & Chapelthorpe

Kettlethorpe and Chaplethorpe had 1217 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 1.2% from the week before.

