Here are the areas of the Wakefield district with the most - and least - vaccinated people

Two in five people in Wakefield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 113,800 people had received both jabs by May 16 – 40% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 100,714 were aged 40 and over – 56% of the age group.

It means 13,086 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Wakefield, 70% of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Pontefract South West, with 84.1% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Sandal, 79.5%

3) Walton, Woolley and Bretton, 78.9%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Agbrigg and Belle Isle, 53.6%

2) Wakefield Central, 54.5%

3) Wakefield St John's, 57.8%

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53% of the age group.

In total, 30.4 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 67% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Wakefield have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 2240 out of 2747 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 16 – meaning 18% have not had a jab.