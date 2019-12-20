Here are which Wakefield chemists are open over Christmas

Opening times for chemists across the district over Christmas have been announced.

Lloyds Pharmacy at Trinity Walk is closed on Christmas Day but open 9am to 5pm on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas chemist opening times.

Kingfisher Chemist on Kirkgate is open 11am until 3pm on Christmas Day but closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Boots Pharmacy on Upper Kirkgate is open 9.30am to 4.30pm on Boxing Day but closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Hughes Chemists on Madeley Road in Havercroft is open 9am to 11am on all three bank holidays. Carlton Pharmacy on Station Road in Ossett is open 11am to 1pm on Christmas Day, 10am to noon on Boxing Day, and closed New Year’s Day.

Exel Chemist on High Street in Normanton is open 10am to noon on all three bank holidays.