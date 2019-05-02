Here are your Bank Holiday pharmacy opening times

NHS Wakefield is urging people to make use of pharmacies, GPs and the NHS 111 service over the bank holiday weekend.

Some chemists are open over the bank holiday but there will be changes to usual opening times. Patients can find their nearest pharmacy on the NHS website.

Lloyds Pharmacy, Trinity Walk - 9am-5pm

Boots Pharmacy, 26-28 Upper Kirkgate, 9:30am-4.30pm

Asda Pharmacy, Asdale Road, 9am-6pm

Boots Pharmacy 3-5 Beastfair, 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Market Street, noon-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Leeds Road, 9am-6pm