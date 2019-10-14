The NHS has published figures that rank Wakefield GP surgeries based on overall patient experience

Here's how ALL the GP surgeries in Wakefield were rated for patient satisfaction

The NHS has published figures that rank Wakefield GP surgeries based on overall patient experience.

It is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of WF1. Patients are asked overall, how they would describe their experience of their GP practice. The survey is sent out every year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

New Rd, Middlestown, Wakefield. 93 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.

1. Middlestown

New Rd, Middlestown, Wakefield. 93 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
Barnsley Rd, Ackworth, Pontefract. 89 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.

2. College Lane Surgery

Barnsley Rd, Ackworth, Pontefract. 89 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.
other
Buy a Photo
Upper Warrengate, Wakefield. 85 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.

3. Warrengate Medical Centre

Upper Warrengate, Wakefield. 85 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.
other
Buy a Photo
Langthwaite Rd, South Kirkby, Pontefract. 88 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.

4. Dr Singh & Partners

Langthwaite Rd, South Kirkby, Pontefract. 88 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10