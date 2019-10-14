Here's how ALL the GP surgeries in Wakefield were rated for patient satisfaction

The NHS has published figures that rank Wakefield GP surgeries based on overall patient experience.

It is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of WF1. Patients are asked overall, how they would describe their experience of their GP practice. The survey is sent out every year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

1. Middlestown New Rd, Middlestown, Wakefield. 93 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.

2. College Lane Surgery Barnsley Rd, Ackworth, Pontefract. 89 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.

3. Warrengate Medical Centre Upper Warrengate, Wakefield. 85 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.

4. Dr Singh & Partners Langthwaite Rd, South Kirkby, Pontefract. 88 per cent of patients found their experience here to be good.

