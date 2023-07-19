Hospital charity fundraising manager cycles 75km inside Pinderfields for NHS’ 75th birthday

Callum, who can usually be found supporting others to fundraise, hopped on the bike to raise vital funds for the MY Hospitals Charity MRI appeal.

My Hospitals Charity is the registered charity supporting the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, who deliver care in the community and across three hospital sites at Pontefract, Dewsbury and Pinderfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Pollard, MY Hospitals Charity manager, and successful cyclist, said; “When discussing fundraising plans this year for the NHS75, a colleague had suggested we set-up a fundraising event in the atrium on the 75th birthday as part of several celebratory events the Trust had planned.

Callum Pollard, fundraising manager for MY Hospitals Charity, took part in an indoor 75km cycle, in Pinderfields Hospital, to celebrate the NHS's milestone birthday.

“The NHS birthday is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the NHS, say thank you for the past 75 years and reflect on the value the NHS adds. Working alongside clinical staff I know just how much they care about their patients and their families; they’re always looking for ways to be innovative and provide the best care.”

During Callum’s attempt, a second bike was also available for members of staff and the public to hop on and show their support.

Considering the distance in reality put the challenge in to perspective for Callum who continued:“The distance [75km] is roughly from Pinderfields Hospital to Manchester Airport. When I realised that and just how far it was it did make me a little nervous and think what have I signed myself up to here!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to physically show my gratitude so I thought if we’re going to ask everyone else to do it I should probably get stuck in myself! I’ve only cycled for fun before but I enjoy a challenge, especially those that raise money for such a worthy cause.”

The cycle took Callum just two hours 40 minutes to complete, meaning an average pace of 18mph.

Including Callum’s attempt, MY Hospitals Charity’s NHS75 events have raised £1820 with further donations currently being counted.