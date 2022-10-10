On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.

The figures, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, were published by NHS Digital.

The GP-to-patient ratio is only one way of looking at how busy a surgery is.

Most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.

Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice. Alternatively, they may have been in the process of recruiting when they supplied their staffing figures to the NHS.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to the data.

1. The Surgery The Surgery on Stuart Road, Pontefract, was recorded as having 8,338 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.8 GPs, meaning it has 4,691 patients per GP.

2. Langthwaite Langthwaite surgery at Church View, Pontefract was recorded as having 4,278 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1 GPs, meaning it has 4,278 patients per GP.

3. Newland Surgery Newland surgery, Normanton, was recorded as having 4,232 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.3 GPs, meaning it has 3,341 patients per GP.

4. Stanley Health Centre Stanley Health Centre on Lane Lock Road was recorded as having 7,099 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.2 GPs, meaning it has 3,202 patients per GP.