How many Covid-19 cases are there in the district's hospitals?

The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 49% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 77.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 58 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks.

