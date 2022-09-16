How many Covid-19 cases are there in the district's hospitals?
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for less coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday as it was the previous week.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 58 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 49% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 77.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 40 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 12. This was down from 61 in the previous seven days.