How to get healthcare help in Wakefield over the August bank holiday

A range of health services will be available to patients in the Wakefield District during the upcoming August bank holiday to ensure they get the most appropriate care for their needs.

Remember, you should only call 999 or go to an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or injury. For less serious conditions, there are a range of options available to you.

For urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, King Street Walk In Centre in Wakefield will be open between 10am and 10pm. Ring the service on 01924 882350 to speak to a clinician.

Alternatively, Pontefract Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) will be open 24 hours. To book an appointment, please ring NHS 111.

GP practices will be closed over the bank holiday, but support for urgent same day health requirements will still be accessible through the GP Care Wakefield service, which will be operating between 9am and 3pm. Just ring your usual practice number and you will be redirected to a trained clinician who can assess your issue and arrange a telephone consultation or appointment locally, if needed.

If you need health advice quickly, but it's not an emergency, you can speak to a pharmacist.

They are the highly-trained health professional on the high street and offer a range of services.

Some community pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday weekend – click here to find your nearest.

If you’re feeling unwell and are unsure of where to turn, think 111. NHS 111 can help if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do. To get help from NHS 111,

you can go to 111.nhs.uk (for people aged five and over only). Call 111 if you’re asking about someone under the age of five. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It isn’t appropriate to attend any healthcare setting if you think you may have coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms; you should stay at home if you have symptoms and use the NHS111 online coronavirus service if you feel you need support.

If you’re heading out for a day in the sun with friends and family, make sure to wear sunscreen and protective clothing, stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day, and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. For further information and tips for staying safe in the sun, view our guide to summer health: www.togetherwe-can.com/seasonaladvice.

Dr Adam Sheppard, Chair of the West Yorkshire Urgent and Emergency Care Programme Board and Wakefield GP, said: “The NHS is under lots of pressure at the moment. By

choosing the right service for your needs, you will be supporting local health services and avoiding long waits.