How to get healthcare help in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford over the Easter holidays

A range of health services will be available to patients across Wakefield over the Easter period to ensure they get the most appropriate care for their needs.

GP practices will be closed on Good Friday, April 7 and Easter Monday, April 10, but support for urgent, same-day health requirements will still be accessible through the GP Care Wakefield service, which will be operating between 9am and 3pm.

All you need to do is contact your own practice telephone number, at any time of day and you will get through to the right service.

The local NHS is reminding people in the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to choose the right health service for their needs this Easter bank holiday

Pontefract Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for minor illnesses and injuries.

It’s led by a team of GPs, advanced nurse practitioners and emergency nurse practitioners. To book an appointment, call NHS 111.

King Street Walk in Centre in Wakefield is open seven days a week, between 10am and 10pm, to help diagnose and treat urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, for those over six months old. Call 01924 882350 to speak to a clinician.

If you need health advice quickly, but it’s not an emergency, you can speak to a pharmacist.

Some community pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday weekend. To find one near you, visit the NHS website.

It’s also important to plan ahead and get repeat prescriptions ordered in advance of the Bank Holiday.

Make it the top of your to-do list as allowing enough time is essential for ordering and the collection of supplies.

This is especially important this year, as planned industrial action by junior doctors from Tuesday, April 11 to Saturday, April 15 will also impact GP and pharmacy services, as well as hospitals.

NHS 111 can help if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do.

To get help from NHS 111, you can go to 111.nhs.uk (for those aged five and over only) or call 111 (available for children under five-years-old).

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.