Jessica with her girls Eve and Pixie.

Jessica Szpigel will be taking on 100km of the rugged and unforgiving Hadrian's Wall Country on June 10 to raise funds towards CoppaFeel's life-saving mission to educate and remind every young person in the UK that checking their boobs could save their life.

A message that is very close to the 33-year-old after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Jessica said: “I’d been having shooting pains in my boob, but I must admit I never checked them on a regular basis.

”I was only when my daughter jumped on me that I found a pea size lump in my breast.

"I contacted the GP but we were all living in lockdown and they were reluctant to see me, blaming it on hormones.

"But when I called back a couple of weeks later to say it was still there, they booked me an appointment. I was told the lump felt more like a cyst and I would be referred to the hospital for it to be scanned and drained and to ignore all the signs about cancer.”

But Jessica said when she was scanned, she could tell the atmosphere changed in the room.

Jessica ringing the bell at the end of chemo in December 2020. She hopes she'll be ringing it again this summer.

"The chatty radiographer became quiet and I knew there was something amiss.”

She went on to have a mammogram and biopsies and it was found that she had breast cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes.

Aggressive chemotherapy and surgery followed along with radiotherapy.

"I was given the all clear,” Jess said. “The chemo had worked and all the horrid side effects were with it – my hair was growing back.”

Jessica with partner Tom, Tom's children Emmie and Dylan and her daughters Eve and Pixie.

But 20 months later she noticed the scar from surgery had changed and she had shooting pains. Then a lump formed on top of the scar tissue.

"I instantly knew it was back,” she said.

"I was told it was a cyst – but at the scan, once again, the tense atmosphere formed in the room. It was confirmed to be cancer.”

Jessica said the lump was doubling in size daily and four weeks later she underwent a mastectomy, which confirmed that it had massively increased in size and the whole breast was cancerous.

Jessica and Rachel, who runs Pontefract and District Breast Cancer Support Group.

She is now on preventive chemotherapy, which will mop up any small cancer cells that may have tried to spread.

Jessica said: “I’m doing the trek because with the education Coppafeel provides, more lives will be saved through early detection.

“This trek will be a huge challenge for me. I’ll still be on chemotherapy, but I want to challenge myself and take this opportunity to help raise funds for an amazing cause."

Celebrity walkers will also join fundraisers on the trek including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Ella Vaday and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher.

Jessica, who works for WDH, is also now proud to be a Coppafeel ‘Boobette’ – a group of volunteers who have been diagnosed with breast cancer under the age of 35, have had preventative surgery, a breast cancer scare at a young age or a strong connection to the disease.

Using their stories, they inspire others to think differently about their lives and bodies, educating people about the importance of getting to know your normal now, and making it a lifelong habit.

She is also a part of the Pontefract Breast Cancer Support Group, which meets twice a month at Pontefract Conservative Club, aimed at sharing stories and supporting others.

"It makes you appreciate what you have,” Jessica said.

"I used to think about getting older, dreading getting those wrinkles, but now I want them all - now I appreciate everything.

"So to all the people who have said to me ‘shout up if you need anything’ – well, here I am, shouting up for your donations!”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit Jessica’s justgiving fundraising page here.

