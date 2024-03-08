International Women’s Day: Wakefield Hospice awarded Menopause Friendly Employer Accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Menopause Friendly Accreditation recognises high standards and proven practices that embrace menopause in the workplace, and in order to achieve accreditation, employers are assessed by an Independent Panel and must demonstrate evidence of their effectiveness in six key areas, namely culture, policies and practices, training, engagement, facilities and evaluation.

Melanie Milnes, Head of People and Culture at Wakefield Hospice who headed up the accreditation said: “We are delighted to announce the news of our accreditation in line with International Women’s Day.

"For some the menopause is a great awakening but for many others it can be a difficult process.

“Here at Wakefield Hospice a lot of our team members are going through the stages of menopause and we wanted to support them on that journey whilst removing any taboo associated with the menopause, from hosting informal chats, menopause cafés or having more structured conversations with managers through to practical support such as having emergency sanitary products or handheld fans readily available.”

The menopause is part of life for 51 per cent of the population and with over 50 possible symptoms, it can be a daunting time.

The Menopause Friendly Accreditation focuses on raising awareness and providing education and support for its members, with Wakefield Hospice joining a list of national and international organisations to have achieved the accreditation, alongside 14 organisations from within the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership.

Melanie said: “This accreditation will benefit anyone who is touched by the menopause, whether directly or indirectly. It will support our team members and volunteers who are peri or post-menopausal, support those who have not yet started their journey, and even help our team members who are supporting their partner, friends, colleagues or family members on their journeys too.

“I have heard many stories from colleagues about their experiences and hopefully this accreditation will help to make better stories for all of our team going forward - the menopause impacts everyone and it’s important to support this journey for the person going through it and those supporting and impacted by it.”