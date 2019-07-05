It’s ‘gin gin’ as firm helps Castleford hospice celebrate birthday

It’s 30 bottles for 30 years as Allied Glass help celebrate the landmark anniversary for the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Bespoke, Limited Edition bottles have been designed and manufactured by the company, that is one of the longest standing corporate supporters of the charity.

Elegant bottles, filled with the finest craft gin, are a great tribute to the history of the hospice. Individually boxed and complete with a certificate of authenticity, they make the most exclusive tipple or keepsake to treasure for years to come.

Phil Morris, new business and international sales director at Allied Glass said; “We are both proud and excited to support the thirtieth anniversary of The Prince of Wales Hospice by donating 30 bottles of gin, designed specifically for the anniversary, which we hope will raise much needed funds.”

Allied Glass have donated over £55,000 to the Hospice since 1992.

Tracey Mearns, partnership development coordinator, said; “We are extremely grateful and excited about launching the anniversary gin bottles as we celebrate in 2019.” To register interest in buying a bespoke bottle of gin, visit www.pwh.org.uk/gin