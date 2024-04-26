"It was an experience I’ll never forget!" Incredible grandad from Pontefract completes London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Roberts, who is a driver for the Wakefield-based procurement YPO, participated in one of the world’s most high-profile sporting events, last Sunday (April 21).

The annual event saw over 53,000 runners take to the streets of London, passing by the capital’s best landmarks including Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On completing the marathon, in an impressive time, Neil said: “I finished the London marathon in four hours and 53 minutes, which I’m really pleased with.

Neil Roberts completed the London Marathon in an impressive four hours and 53 minutes.

"It was an experience I’ll never forget. The atmosphere was amazing and despite some tough moments, the support from my family, friends and work colleagues was unbelievable. A huge incentive was knowing my family were at Blackfriars bridge and that drove me onto the finish line."

By completing the gruelling 26.2 miles, Neil raised vital funds for the UK’s leading children’s charity, the NSPCC.

He continued: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who have donated and supported me. So far, over £2,100 has been raised for the NSPCC and it’s still increasing – especially as I finished it! I received a lot of messages saying well done and I was even seen on TV crossing the finishing line!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I recovered and put my feet up at home on the Monday before returning to work on Tuesday, and I really appreciated the kind words I got when I walked through the door!”