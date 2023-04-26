Joy for 21-year-old Emily Land as bone marrow transplant from stranger leaves her cancer-free
A woman diagnosed with leukaemia after noticing bruises on her arms and legs is now cancer-free thanks to a bone marrow transplant from a stranger.
Emily Land, 21, a law apprentice from Oulton, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia - cancer of the white blood cells - after she started finding bruises across her body.
After seeing her GP, Emily was sent to St James' Hospital in October 2021 – later that day was told she had leukaemia.
After four rounds of chemotherapy, Emily was given the all-clear but just six weeks later she relapsed.
In August 2022, she was told her leukaemia had returned and she would have to have a bone marrow transplant.
She was placed on the Anthony Nolan transplant register and three months later was told they found a match from a stranger in the Netherlands.
"I was in shock when I was told I had cancer, I didn't realise what I was being told,” she said.
"It was a case of being shown a room and saying 'here is your room for the night you are staying in'.
"It was different for my mum, she knew the severity of the situation. I didn't take anything from that whole time.
"When I got told I had relapsed it was worse because I didn't know what to expect with the transplant.
"It didn't feel real at all.
"Now I am cancer-free, I am going to counselling to overcome what I have been through.
"There is a lot of trauma - this is something a lot of people my age haven't been through."
Speaking of her diagnosis, Emily said: "I went one morning for the blood test, came home and went about my day.
"Around 5pm I got a call from the hospital, telling me that I needed to go in for more blood tests.
"I didn't think anything of it but by the next day we knew I was diagnosed and in for a month."
Three days later, Emily underwent her first round of chemotherapy before she was given the all-clear in July 2022 - after a further three rounds.
Six weeks later, Emily started noticing more bruising across her body and was told she had relapsed and would need a transplant.
Emily started more chemotherapy in the September and was placed on the transplant register straight away.
She also caught pneumonia twice and developed sepsis three times.
Emily was waiting for a transplant for three months before her mum Kirstie got a call in November 2022, telling her that they had found a match in the Netherlands.
The transplant took place over two days and involved a transfusion where her damaged blood cells were replaced with healthy ones.
Emily said: "The recovery was tough, that was the hardest thing.
"Now I am cancer-free."
Emily said she would love to meet up with the woman who saved her life.
She said: "All we know is that they are a woman and they are 25 years old.
"I have to wait two years until we can meet her but I would be so open to meeting - it is amazing what she has done.
"I don't have the words to thank her.”