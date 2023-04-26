Joy for 21-year-old Emily Land as bone marrow transplant from stranger leaves her cancer-free

Emily Land, 21, a law apprentice from Oulton, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia - cancer of the white blood cells - after she started finding bruises across her body.

After seeing her GP, Emily was sent to St James' Hospital in October 2021 – later that day was told she had leukaemia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After four rounds of chemotherapy, Emily was given the all-clear but just six weeks later she relapsed.

Emily Land is now cancer-free thanks to a bone marrow transplant from a stranger. SWNS

In August 2022, she was told her leukaemia had returned and she would have to have a bone marrow transplant.

She was placed on the Anthony Nolan transplant register and three months later was told they found a match from a stranger in the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was in shock when I was told I had cancer, I didn't realise what I was being told,” she said.

"It was a case of being shown a room and saying 'here is your room for the night you are staying in'.

Emily is now on the road to recovery and says she wouldn't have got through it without her mum, Kirstie, 53, by her side. SWNS

"It was different for my mum, she knew the severity of the situation. I didn't take anything from that whole time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I got told I had relapsed it was worse because I didn't know what to expect with the transplant.

"It didn't feel real at all.

"Now I am cancer-free, I am going to counselling to overcome what I have been through.

In August 2022, Emily was told her leukaemia had returned and she would have to have a bone marrow transplant. SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a lot of trauma - this is something a lot of people my age haven't been through."

Speaking of her diagnosis, Emily said: "I went one morning for the blood test, came home and went about my day.

"Around 5pm I got a call from the hospital, telling me that I needed to go in for more blood tests.

"I didn't think anything of it but by the next day we knew I was diagnosed and in for a month."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three days later, Emily underwent her first round of chemotherapy before she was given the all-clear in July 2022 - after a further three rounds.

Six weeks later, Emily started noticing more bruising across her body and was told she had relapsed and would need a transplant.

Emily started more chemotherapy in the September and was placed on the transplant register straight away.

She also caught pneumonia twice and developed sepsis three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily was waiting for a transplant for three months before her mum Kirstie got a call in November 2022, telling her that they had found a match in the Netherlands.

The transplant took place over two days and involved a transfusion where her damaged blood cells were replaced with healthy ones.

Emily said: "The recovery was tough, that was the hardest thing.

"Now I am cancer-free."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily said she would love to meet up with the woman who saved her life.

She said: "All we know is that they are a woman and they are 25 years old.

"I have to wait two years until we can meet her but I would be so open to meeting - it is amazing what she has done.