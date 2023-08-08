The next planned junior doctors’ action is over five days from Friday, August 11 to Tuesday, August 15.

This will be followed later in the month by two days of action by consultants on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.

The NHS says there is likely to be a significant impact on services and disruption to appointments.

Junior doctors in Wakefield and Dewsbury are set to walk out for five days over a pay dispute.

Dr James Thomas, medical director for the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “The safety and care of people who use our services is our highest priority, and it is important that people continue to use our services when they need them.

“NHS teams across West Yorkshire will be working throughout the strike period to keep people safe and well but services will be affected.

"Our region’s hospitals and mental health trusts will be significantly impacted, as will some GP practices, and this will have a knock on effect on other parts of the healthcare system.

“That’s why we’re asking everyone to work with us to ensure they’re prepared for their medical needs during the week of strike action.

“Some hospital appointments and planned treatment may need to be rearranged but please attend any booked appointments unless you hear otherwise. Healthcare teams will contact people as soon as possible if your appointment needs to be changed.

“If you take regular medication, check you have enough for the week ahead and if you need more, please order and collect it before the planned strikes. Having a well-stocked medicine cabinet and taking care if you’re doing any DIY or physical activities will also help avoid a visit to your local emergency department.

“If you or someone close to you needs medical help, please get advice about the most appropriate treatment option by using 111 online (111.nhs.uk) or calling 111 if you don’t have access to the internet. Remember 999 and A&E departments are for the most serious or life-threatening injuries or illnesses.”