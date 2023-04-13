News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
4 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Junior doctors make up half of medics at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust – heres' how much they earn

Half of doctors at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust are junior doctors, figures show – as a massive walk-out takes place.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST

This week, junior doctors are striking over poor pay and working conditions – with the British Medical Association, a union for medical professionals, saying junior doctors have suffered a 26% real-terms cut to their pay since 2008-09.

Figures from NHS England show there were the equivalent of 415 full-time junior doctors working at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust as of December – 49.7% of the 836 doctors working at the trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across England there were 66,000 junior doctors working for hospital and community health services as of December 2022, making up 49.9% of all clinicians.

Half of doctors at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust are junior doctors, figures show – as a massive walk-out takes place.Half of doctors at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust are junior doctors, figures show – as a massive walk-out takes place.
Half of doctors at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust are junior doctors, figures show – as a massive walk-out takes place.
Most Popular

A strike organised by the BMA – which represents around 50,000 junior doctors – is set to last 96 hours, ending on Saturday, April 15.

Figures for the number striking by NHS Trust were not available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any doctor below consultant level is referred to as 'junior', meaning junior doctors encompass doctors just starting in the NHS and those who have been training for many years for specialist positions.

They receive a wide range of salaries, with 'Foundation Year 1 doctors' – the most junior category – starting on £14.09 an hour, or around £29,000 a year.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust has 50 such doctors working at the trust at this point, alongside a further 56 second year foundation doctors.

The number of junior doctors has been increasing across England over the past decade as part of a wider uptick in clinicians working for the NHS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In December 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there were the equivalent of 57,000 full-time junior doctors, representing 48.7% of the workforce.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust had 369 junior doctors at this point, or 47.2% of all doctors working at the organisation.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the walkouts have “clearly been timed to have an impact on patients”, given increased pressures on the health service after the Easter break.

“We recognise junior doctors have been under significant pressure, particularly from the pandemic, and we want to work with them to find a fair and reasonable settlement,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said the strike action – which began at 7am and will continue until Saturday morning – will cause “unparalleled” upheaval and will be the “most disruptive in NHS history”.

Dr Sumi Manirajan, deputy co-chairwoman of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, told Sky News: “I can’t guarantee that no lives will be put at risk but what I can guarantee is that 500 patients are dying (every week) waiting for care at the moment,” she said.

She said the union will guarantee emergency and essential care over the strike period, adding that "lives are being put at risk every single week” as things stand.

Related topics:Stephen PowisEnglandNHS England