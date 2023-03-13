Junior doctors say they have no choice but to take this action which, they say, is as much about feeling undervalued and overworked as it is about pay.

The BMA said newly qualified medics make £14.09 an hour, less than a barista in a coffee shop, adding that junior doctors in England will have suffered a 26% real-terms pay cut since 2008/09.

Consultants and other senior doctors are being drafted in to provide cover.

Some hospital appointments and planned treatment may need to be rearranged.

The Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership said healthcare teams will contact patients as soon as possible if your appointment needs to be changed. If you do not hear from your healthcare team your appointment will be going ahead as planned.

Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that people who need urgent medical care continue to come forward, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

A range of local services will continue to be available to meet your healthcare needs during the industrial action, including your GP practice.

You can get face-to-face appointments for urgent problems and book routine appointments in advance and when your own GP practice is closed through the GP Care Wakefield service.

The service is available between 5pm and 9.30pm on weekdays; 9am and 5pm on Saturdays; and 9am and 3pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

All you need to do is contact your own practice telephone number, at any time of day and you will get through to the right service.

King Street Walk in Centre, Wakefield, is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, between 10am and 10pm.

Call 111 or visit NHS111 online to get assessed and directed to the right place for you. If you’re worried about your child’s health, you can find online healthcare advice recommended by local healthcare professionals at wyhealthiertogether.nhs.uk

You can also call into your local pharmacy for expert advice on many common illnesses such as headaches, sore throats and aches and pains, and there is no need to book an appointment.

