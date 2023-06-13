Junior doctors’ strike: Kirklees and Wakefield NHS patients asked use services 'wisely' ahead of strike

The British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) have announced that a 72-hour walkout will take place between 7am on Wednesday, June 14 and 7am Saturday, June 17.

The decision follows the refusal of the government to alter its position on long-term pay erosion which has seen junior doctors’ pay fall by more than 26 per cent since 2008.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which runs Pinderfields Hospital, Dewsbury District Hospital and Pontefract General Infirmary, has asked the local population to continue to consider the service that is right for them to ensure they get timely treatment for their condition by the appropriate medical professional.

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said;: “Our junior doctors are a vital and valued part of our team. During the last period of strike action, nearly half of our usually available doctors were not available to work.

“We are heading into a challenging few days within the NHS. As we have seen with previous industrial action, we are anticipating disruption and that our hospitals will be under enormous pressure.

" Added to that will be the effect of the warmer weather we are experiencing which can be particularly difficult for the very young, elderly or those with pre-existing conditions.

“Our teams across the Trust and in our Emergency Departments remain absolutely committed to helping those who require urgent medical care due to serious illness or injury, or because their life is at risk.

"This means that people who do not need emergency care will experience long waits to be seen and some may need to be redirected to more appropriate services if their condition is not serious.

“To help us help the sickest patients and those who require immediate care, we are continuing to ask the local population for their support by using other community NHS services, such as local GP surgeries or pharmacies.

“We always advise where possible, that people call the NHS 111 service before coming to the Emergency Department. NHS 111 call handlers are trained to help you and make sure you get the right urgent treatment in the right place.

“Please continue to help and support us by making the right decision about where to access medical care.”

In addition to NHS 111, GP surgeries in Kirklees and Wakefield offer appointments until 8pm on weekdays, and between 9am-5pm on Saturdays. Some appointments may be at a nearby surgery rather than your usual GP practice.

You can also book appointments arrange medication and access advice online, check your GP practice website for details.