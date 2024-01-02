Junior doctors’ strike: Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust's appeal to Wakefield patients ahead of six-day junior doctors' walkout
The trust has issued a statement urging people to make informed healthcare decisions during what is to be the longest stretch of industrial action in NHS history.
The strike will run from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Tuesday, January 9.
Patients are being advised to call the NHS 111 service before coming into emergency departments. Patients with non-emergency conditions should use other healthcare providers such as their GP services or local pharmacies.
Dr Sarah Robertshaw, consultant in emergency medicine at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said the emergency departments at the trust’s hospitals – which includes Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospital – are already experiencing very high levels of demand.
She said: “Our teams across the trust remain committed to helping those who require emergency medical care due to serious illness or injury, or because their life is at risk."
She added: “Unfortunately, some outpatient appointments and elective operations have been postponed to ensure we can provide urgent and emergency treatment to those who need it most.
"If you have an appointment or procedure due to take place at our trust, please attend unless you are contacted to rearrange."
The trust says patients who need urgent care for emergency and life-threatening conditions should come forward as normal. Non-emergency patients can expect longer wait times than usual, and may be redirected to more appropriate services.
Patients in Wakefield can also use the King Street Walk in Centre, which is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, between 10am and 10pm.
The GP Care Wakefield service also allows users to access GP services when their GP surgery is closed. The service is available between 5pm and 9.30pm on weekdays, and 9am and 1pm on Sundays and bank holidays.
Patients should call their practice and will be directed to the service.
For more information on when to go to A&E, please visit the NHS UK website.
Mental health support will continue to be available throughout the strike action and bank holiday period. Visit Together We Can for details of local services. For urgent help in a mental health crisis, call your local 24-hour helpline, for Wakefield and Kirklees this is: 0800 183 0558.