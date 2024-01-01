Junior doctors’ strike: Wakefield patients urged to 'choose healthcare services wisely' ahead of six day strike action

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust is appealing to people to continue to make informed decisions about their healthcare needs ahead of further planned industrial action this week.

The junior doctors’ strike will run for six days from 7am on Wednesday, January3 until 7am Tuesday, January 9.

The Trust, which runs Pinderfields Hospital, Pontefract Hospital and Dewsbury District Hospital, is once again urging the local community to consider the service that is right for them, ensuring timely and appropriate treatment for their medical conditions.

Dr Sarah Robertshaw, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “The junior doctors’ strike action this week will be the longest in NHS history and comes at a time when our hospitals, particularly in our Emergency Departments, are already dealing with very high levels of demand.

“Our teams across the trust remain committed to helping those who require emergency medical care due to serious illness or injury, or because their life is at risk. This means that people who do not need emergency care will experience long waits to be seen and some may be redirected to more appropriate services if their condition is not serious.

“Medical conditions that are not an emergency can be treated by other healthcare providers such as your GPs or local pharmacies.

“We advise where possible, that people call the NHS 111 service before coming to our Emergency Departments. NHS 111 call handlers are trained to help you and make sure you get the right urgent treatment in the right place.

“Unfortunately, some outpatient appointments and elective operations have been postponed to ensure we can provide urgent and emergency treatment to those who need it most. If you have an appointment or procedure due to take place at our Trust, please attend unless you are contacted to rearrange.

Alternative NHS services:

NHS 111 Online

If you have an urgent medical problem that isn’t an emergency and aren’t sure what to do, contact NHS 111 first by phone or online – they will provide medical advice and direct you to the best care for you.

GP appointments in Wakefield

In addition to NHS 111, patients in Wakefield can get face-to-face GP appointments for urgent problems and book routine appointments in advance, for when their own GP practice is closed, through the GP Care Wakefield service.

The service is available between 5pm and 9.30pm on weekdays; and 9am and 1pm on Sundays and bank holidays. All you need to do is contact your own practice telephone number, at any time of day and you will get through to the right service.

GP appointments in Kirklees

GP surgeries in Kirklees offer appointments until 8pm on weekdays. Some appointments may be at a nearby surgery rather than your usual GP practice. You can book appointments, arrange medication, and access advice online, check your GP practice website for details.

King Street walk in centre in Wakefield

King Street Walk in Centre, Wakefield, is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, between 10am and 10pm.

Pharmacy

You can also call into your local pharmacy for expert advice on many common illnesses such as headaches, sore throats and aches and pains, and there is no need to book an appointment. Visit togetherwe-can.com for advice to help you choose the right service.

Mental health support

Mental health support will continue to be available throughout the strike action and bank holiday period. Visit https://togetherwe-can.com/mental-health for details of local services. For urgent help in a mental health crisis, call your local 24 hr helpline, for Wakefield and Kirklees this is: 0800 183 0558.

