Students on the DFN Project SEARCH programme – a partnership between the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and the Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust - recently appeared on the teatime show, highlighting the impact of supported internships for young adults with learning difficulties.

DFN Project SEARCH is a one-year transition to work programme for young adults with a learning disability or autism spectrum conditions, or both. It provides real life work experience combined with training in employability and independent living skills, ensuring that trainees are able to make successful transitions from school to adult life.

As part of the show, Katie and Harvey Price visited students Codie Belford and William Jones in their workplace at Pinderfields Hospital to find out how the programme has benefitted them.

Katie and Harvey Price with Stephen Jones.

Viewers got a glimpse of what Codie’s internship involved as a Ward Domestic, as well as William’s role as a Facilities Porter, at the Trust.

Katie and Harvey also spoke to Codie’s mum Kerry and William’s dad Stephen about what it was like for their children growing up and the opportunities that the programme has given them.

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “I’m elated that a high-profile show such as The One Show has shone a light on the DFN Project SEARCH programme and the benefits it delivers to those with learning disabilities in our communities.

"The scheme enables us to offer learners a path of progression where they are able to raise their aspirations and feel prepared for full-time, paid employment, following their time at college.”

DFN Project SEARCH student Codie showing Harvey Price what her role involves.

Len Richards, Chief Executive Officer of Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our DFN Project SEARCH scheme and its ability to give young adults, with learning difficulties, the chance to gain valuable work experience. We have adopted a tailored approach to each apprentice to ensure that their placements are matched with their skills, abilities, and interests. This enables them to develop their knowledge in a range of areas until they become fully independent in their roles.

"The goal for each student is for competitive employment in the community, using the skills they have acquired at our hospital.”