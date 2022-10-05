Know the signs: Parents warned that meningitis and septicaemia are more than just a rash

A YouGov poll carried out on behalf of Meningitis Research Foundation to mark World Meningitis Day today, October 5, found more than three quarters of parents (78%) were aware that meningitis, which is caused by bacteria infecting the lining surrounding the brain and spine, is life threatening and can kill within 24 hours.

However, the poll also highlighted a lack of knowledge of some of the symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia – blood poisoning caused by large numbers of bacteria in the blood stream - with levels of awareness varying significantly between mums and dads.

The YouGov poll surveyed more than 1,300 UK-based parents who have children up to the age of 25, to mark World Meningitis Day – the global day to raise awareness of the impact of the disease and the investment and political support needed to defeat it.

Key findings included a high level of awareness among parents for signs such as a rash (75%), which was the most recognised symptom, followed by a dislike of bright lights (61%), stiff neck (59%) and severe headache (56%). However, symptoms more typically associated with septicaemia had the lowest levels of awareness, with cold hands and feet / shivering recognised by less than a third (30%) of parents, followed by breathing fast / breathlessness (33%) and pale and mottled skin (43%).

Meningitis and septicaemia are closely connected diseases that can be caused by the same bacteria.

Symptoms are hard to distinguish from other mild illnesses such as flu, particularly in the early stages of illness (which makes them difficult to detect). Both can result in life-changing disability, and in the very worst cases, death.

Anyone can be affected, but those at greatest risk are children under five, followed by teens and young adults. Visit the Meningitis Research Foundation website for more indepth information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents are being urged to know all the signs of deadly meningitis and septicaemia after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions.

Meningitis symptoms in babies

Tense or bulging soft spot

High temperature (warning - could be normal or low in babies under three months)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very sleepy / staring expression / too sleepy to wake up

Breathing fast / difficulty breathing

Extreme shivering

'Pin prick' rash / marks or purple bruises anywhere on the body

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diarrhoea (though only sometimes)

Unusual grunting sounds

Vomiting / refusing to feed

Irritable when picking up, with a high pitched or moaning cry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blotchy skin, getting paler or turning blue

A stiff body with jerky movements or else floppy and lifeless

Pain / irritability from muscle aches or severe limb / joint pain

Cold hands and feet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meningitis symptoms include:

Fever and/or Vomiting

Severe headache

Rash (anywhere on the body)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stiff neck (less common in young children)

Dislike of bright lights (less common in young children)

Very sleepy /vacant /difficult to wake

Confused /delirious

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seizures (fits) may also be seen

Septicaemia symptoms include:

Fever and/or Vomiting

Limb/joint/muscle pain (sometimes with stomach pain/diarrhoea)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold hand and feet/shivering

Pale or mottled skin

Breathing fast/breathless

Rash (anywhere on the body)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very sleepy /vacant /difficult to wake

Confused /delirious

Other symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia to be aware of in toddlers are:

A tense or bulging soft spot on their head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refusing to feed.

Irritable when picked up, with a high pitched or moaning cry.

A stiff body with jerky movements, or else floppy and lifeless.

Fever is often absent in babies less than three months of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Wright, Head of Evidence and Policy at Meningitis Research Foundation, warned vigilance remains key.

She said: “We know it becomes more confusing when you talk of meningitis and septicaemia together, so the easiest way to think of septicaemia is blood poisoning caused by the same bacteria as meningitis.

"Every day we support people who are coping with the life-changing impact of meningitis and septicaemia, from deafness, to limb loss, to epilepsy or long-term memory issues.

"Yet the bacteria that trigger these illnesses can be defeated in our lifetime through better vaccine development, availability and uptake, improved diagnostic tests and through knowing when to get medical help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, it’s also important to remember meningitis and septicaemia are more than just a rash – which doesn’t always appear. This poll tells us that not enough parents are aware of some of the other signs to look out for.

"We want to change that, so more lives can be saved, whilst also reminding parents to always trust their instincts and get medical help fast if they have any concerns.”

Someone who has meningitis or septicaemia can become seriously ill very quickly, so always trust your instincts and get medical help fast by speaking to a health professional.

The first symptoms are usually fever, vomiting, headache and feeling unwell. Limb pain, pale skin, and cold hands and feet often appear earlier than the rash, neck stiffness, dislike of bright lights and confusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is important to understand that not everyone gets all the meningitis and septicaemia symptoms: they can appear in any order.

Some of these red, high-risk symptoms are not typical signs of meningitis or septicaemia (sepsis) but are still signs of severe illness, so, if your child is unwell and has any of the red symptoms, get urgent medical help.