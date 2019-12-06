LETTER: Much praise for our wonderful NHS

In view of the recent negative comments about our local A & E Departments, am I the only person with a WOW story?

On November 6, having spoken to our family doctor, my family were advised to take me straight to A & E at Pinderfields.

In view of the recent negative comments about our local A & E Departments, am I the only person with a WOW story?



We arrived at the car park at 11.30am. I checked into reception and was triaged. Within 35 minutes I was having a consultation about my condition.



After initial tests I was told the blood test would take about one hour. Approximately one hour later I was lead to a cubicle, assessed and informed that they may need me to stay overnight.

After a about 40 minutes I was taken to the X-ray department for a chest X-ray, CT scan and another blood test.



Back to the cubicle I waited a while for the consultant to return with the news that the X ray tests/CT scan were clear, therefore there was no need to keep me in hospital for further tests, and in view of my symptoms, I was given a prognosis and prescribed a course of medication with further appointments to be made as soon as possible.



The wait at pharmacy was about 20 minutes We got back to the car park at 4.30pm.



What wonderful treatment on the NHS! Thank you to all the dedicated and professional staff on duty at the A & E department that day.



I was pleased I didn’t need to take up a much-needed hospital bed, and I offer my sincere apologies to anyone who had a longer wait that day because of me – I’m sure you were treated, according to your needs, with the same professionalism.

B Thornton

Castleford

