Local mental health charity wins prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Safe Spaces, jointly led by The Cellar Trust and Mind in Bradford, was named winner of the Collaboration (Integration) Award category, at this year’s Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards. Together, the charity’s service provides same day support to individuals facing crisis situations.

Now in its 10th year, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are organised by Care Management Matters (CMM), in conjunction with the National Care Forum, a membership organisation for not-for-profit organisations in the care and support sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards recognise individuals and organisations that bring about significant impact in their communities within the not-for-profit sector – celebrating hard work, dedication, innovation and excellence. Entries to the 2025 awards will be opening later this year and local people working for a not-for-profit organisation can register their interest to find out more now.

The Safe Spaces team pick up the Collaboration Integration Award

The accolade was given to Safe Spaces for its integrated approach and partnership with nine other organisations. By working in collaboration with others, Safe Spaces is able to offer comprehensive, all-age support across the district, highlighting the service’s commitment to accessible and inclusive care.

Throughout 2023, Safe Spaces supported 2,588 people through over 12,000 support contacts. Since launching direct conveyance routes with police and ambulance partners, in the last six months, Safe Spaces has had 28 police referrals and 53 Yorkshire Ambulance Service referrals. Assuming police have used Safe Spaces instead of A&E, this is a potential cost saving of £14,616 in police and mental health resources, alongside a cost saving of £41,605 in ambulance and mental health resources.

Commenting on their success, Heather Butcher, Programme Director at Safe Spaces, said: “We’re incredibly proud to win the Collaboration (Integration) Award and to have had the opportunity to be among so many inspiring individuals and groups who make up the not-for-profit care sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working with nine other organisations, who each bring different specialisms, means that all organisations are learning from one another all the time, allowing us to reach more people when they need us most. This award is a testament to those who we support and the team who offer our services.”

Held at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham, the award ceremony was hosted by actress and television presenter, Sally Lindsay, and brought together esteemed leaders in health and social care from across the UK to applaud and learn about the diverse work of the winners and finalists.

Neil Galjaard, Divisional Managing Director at Markel, said: “Every year, we are inspired by the incredible stories of how people and organisations across the UK make a real difference in people’s lives – and Safe Spaces is a shining example of doing just that.

“It’s been a challenging time for anyone working in the not-for-profit sector, which is why these awards are so important in raising awareness and providing recognition of the tireless efforts and outstanding service of those who make up the care sector. It’s so important to share their stories and the difference they make each and every day to the lives of others, and the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards gives us the opportunity to do just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now in its tenth year, we are incredibly proud to be associated with CMM and the awards. Proud to be different, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are free to enter, tickets to the ceremony are gifted and judges on the panel have lived experience – by removing barriers to enter, we ensure we really are celebrating the very best of those in the third sector.

“Congratulations Safe Spaces and to all of the winners and finalists for their exceptional work, and thank you for the lasting impact you have on those you care for – it is truly inspiring.”