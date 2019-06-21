Love Food Hate Waste: City festival to be held to help people cut down on food waste

An event to help people cut down on food waste will return to Wakefield this summer.

The ‘Feed the 1,000’ event will be held in the city centre on July 22.

It is estimated that an average family bins a fifth of the food they buy each year, which is equal to around 1,000 meals.

Run with the waste management firm, Renewi, they will show visitors to the Cathedral Precinct how to convert waste food into fresh meals.

It comes as Wakefield Council adds its support to Spoiled Rotten campaign, launched by action group Love Food Hate Waste.

Coun Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We are committed to reducing food waste, and we’ve been really inspired by the recent activity that Love Food Hate Waste have been doing to raise awareness about the issue.

“We want to see more people across the district taking action – even if that is just buying smaller portions to avoid waste.”

Food makes up 40 per cent of what goes in Wakefield’s green rubbish bins - the equivalent of 3.5 meals per person each week.