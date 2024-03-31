Make it Blue: Yorkshire Sculpture Park walkers to shine a light on Parkinson’s

Emma Moscrop, Co-ordinator of the Parkinson's UK’s Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person's Support Group walking for Parkinson’s UK.

Each year, World Parkinson’s Day, on April 11, celebrates the global Parkinson’s community and shines a light on the condition.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In the UK alone, over 153,000 people are living with the condition for which there is currently no cure.

The walk at Yorkshire Sculpture Park on April 13, is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, no matter their age or where they live, their families and friends, and anyone else who wants to support them.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome.

Attendees can choose the length of their walk on the day, and the walk will be followed by complimentary refreshments provided by Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person’s Support Group (YHYPSG) and a chance to socialise.

Walkers should meet by 1.30pm for the 2pm walk and are encouraged to wear Parkinson’s UK branded clothing, accessories, or anything blue for this year’s World Parkinson’s Day theme Make it Blue.

Sensible clothing and shoes and a water bottle are recommended.

Discounted guaranteed entry and refreshments are available for anyone booking a ticket in advance - £6 per adult aged over 25 and free for everyone else. Booking by April 6 is essential.

Even if the weather is bad, the meeting will go ahead indoors with refreshments and socialising.

Car parking is free of charge and priority parking for Blue Badge holders is available. Entry is via the Park Lane entrance, off Jebb Lane.

The park has four off-road mobility scooters available for free hire, please contact the Visitor Experience team in advance to reserve on 01924 832631. Manual wheelchairs are also available to borrow inside the galleries.

More information and ticket booking is available here.

Emma Moscrop, Co-ordinator of the Parkinson’s UK’s Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person’s Support Group, said: “This walk is a fantastic opportunity to support the Parkinson’s community in Yorkshire and Humber.

"It’s a chance to meet others, enjoy nature, and raise awareness for Parkinson’s and World Parkinson’s Day. We would love for you to join us at the stunning Yorkshire Sculpture Park.