Meet the handlebar heroes - the Normanton opticians pedalling their way to good health

A team at a Normanton opticians are being encouraged to improve their health and fitness by using an exercise bike that has been installed in the store.

By Kara McKune
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The bike at the Normanton Specsavers store, on Stenson Road, was installed to encourage staff to stay active whilst they are at work.

Donated by the NHS as part of a regional wellbeing initiative, the machine will also be used during charity events to raise money for good causes.

Staff members at the local opticians are able to use the bike during their break or to exercise before they start at work.

Staff member, David Ball, using the newly installed exercise bike at Normanton's Specsavers.
Staff member, David Ball, using the newly installed exercise bike at Normanton's Specsavers.
As part of the health drive, a variety of free fruit is also being provided for team members as part of an ongoing store initiative to encourage and promote healthy eating.

This will also show staff how a good diet and exercise can improve mood and health at work.

“We are trying to promote a healthy lifestyle within the store and demonstrate how effective diet and exercise are on personal wellbeing,” said store director Paresh Gohil.

“My team and I are keen to get fit and healthy and they have the option to use the bike however they wish. Some are using it during their breaks, while others come in early to

Normanton Specsavers on Stenson Road.
Normanton Specsavers on Stenson Road.

exercise before they start work.

"Going forward, we will also be using it to raise money for NHS charities and local causes through fundraising events.”

