Mid Yorkshire cancer patients to benefit from pioneering exercise programme

The programme will offer personalised fitness, nutrition and wellbeing support to help people prepare for, respond to and recover after treatment, with an aim to increase the likelihood of survival and reduce the risk of cancer returning.

The service, due to open later this year, will be provided in partnership with the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, Wakefield Council Aspire Heath and Kirklees Active Leisure, and is expected to help more than 3,000 patients in its first three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will launch across Mid Yorkshire’s three hospital sites in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury.

The new programme will offer personalised fitness, nutrition and wellbeing support to help people with treatment.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is providing £1.9 million which will pay for the programme delivery team, including a dietitian and physical training instructors, and other costs such as gym memberships. The funding will last three years.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Bringing this programme to Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury is the next step in our goal for everybody in Yorkshire to benefit from exercise after a cancer diagnosis.

“The programme will form part of the biggest global study into exercise and cancer, helping to drive forward worldwide understanding of how exercise can be introduced as a standard part of cancer treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Cancer Research says evidence shows that exercise before, during and after a cancer diagnosis can increase treatment options, while reducing side effects and complications and speeding up recovery from other treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy.

Exercise can also increase the likelihood of survival.

It can reduce the risk of dying from cancer by up to 44 per cent in those who are physically active, compared to those who are inactive.

Keely Clawson, Lead Cancer Nurse at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "We’re really proud to be working with Yorkshire Cancer Research, alongside Wakefield Council Aspire Heath and Kirklees Active Leisure on this exciting new programme.