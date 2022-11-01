The nurses won the Learning Disabilities Nursing Award following the development of the Trust's eight-week surgical pathway which was collaboratively created by the Trust alongside people with lived experienced.

The Trust covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract hospitals.

The pathway aims to ensure that patients with learning disabilities are offered timely surgical intervention when required and that hospitals provide patients with improved outcomes and an 'excellent experience.'

Neil Brown (Deputy Director of Operations for Surgery), Rebecca Saville (Assistant Director of Nursing for the Division of Surgery) and Richard Bunn (Safeguarding Matron for Complex Needs).

The annual awards took place last Wednesday at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and aim to shine a light on the brightest nursing talents throughout the country .

The judges praised the Mid-Yorkshire team on their 'commitmentment and improvement on the overall patient experience for individuals with a learning disability.'

Len Richards, Chief Executive at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I am so proud of our colleagues who were part of this award-winning surgical pathway. The Nursing Times is a prestigious award, and it is an honour for our Trust to be recognised for the hard work they have done.”

Richard Bunn, Safeguarding Matron for Complex Needs at the Trust, added: “We are really pleased that the Nursing Times Awards has recognised us as their winners for this year’s Learning Disabilities Nursing Award.

