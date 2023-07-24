Mid Yorkshire Hospital Trust receives comfort bears to support bereaved families

The bears were donated by the charity to the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which delivers care across three hospital sites at Pontefract, Dewsbury and Pinderfields.

The comfort bears, which were donated last week, are offered as a gift from one bereaved family to another, to let them know they are not alone.

Dr Anne-Marie Henshaw, Director of Midwifery and Women’s Health at The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Aching Arms for their generous donation.

Sarah Boron, Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust Lead Nurse - child death and bereavement support, and Jade Jones, Aching Arms.

“A donation in memory of someone special is a positive way to celebrate their life and it is our hope that the bears and support offered by the charity will help to provide bereaved parents and families with an opportunity to talk openly about their experience which is an important part of the grieving process.”

Speaking of the donation, Laura Seymour, Operations Manager at Aching Arms said: “Each comfort bear wears a handwritten label which includes the name of the baby in whose memory it was dedicated, alongside sources of information, support and understanding.

“Aside from these beautiful bears, we offer a supportive community in which families can talk openly with others who have experienced the same heartbreak. If you would like to talk about your feelings, share your experience or would like some advice, we can help.”

