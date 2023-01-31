Mid-Yorkshire Hospitals join national effort to encourage ex-midwives back in to the NHS

The initiative offers personalised support to those still qualified to be a midwife, to encourage them to return to the NHS in one of the Trust’s new roles.

Around 6,500 midwives across England still have an active personal registration number, despite having left the profession, and are uniquely placed to return to support women and their families and help boost the midwifery workforce.

Following recent significant investment in maternity services, the Trust, which runs hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury, has announced a variety of new opportunities that midwives may wish to explore.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs hospitals in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract, is backing an NHS initiative offering personalised support to welcome ex-midwives back to the NHS.

The Trust has also invested in pastoral care, education, training, and leadership and career development which means the right support is in place for people personally and professionally, allowing opportunities for them to progress in their career in the NHS.

Dr Anne-Marie Henshaw, Director of Midwifery and Women’s Health at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We’re here to support anybody within our local area who is thinking about returning to midwifery and would like to know more about those first steps.

“We really value the skills and experience of qualified midwives and we have a fabulous maternity recruitment team ready to personally discuss the options and roles available and to help them to find the perfect role.”

Heather Irving, who has recently returned to clinical care following a period of non-clinical working, added: “I started the upskill programme at Mid Yorkshire in 2022 having worked in midwifery for a long time in a variety of roles.

“The upskill course really appealed to me as I wanted to get back to working in a clinical environment.

“I was nervous about coming back but it has been everything I had hoped. I’ve had a month of theory, a lot of clinical support and incredible mentor support. I’m so happy to be back and I feel I’m no longer worried or anxious about being in an area that I haven’t been in for such a long time.

