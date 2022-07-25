Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 154 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was up from 127 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 43.

Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 154 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last week, figures show.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.