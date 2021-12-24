Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 55 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 55 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from 48 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 8% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 51.
Across England there were 6,902 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 757 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 10% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 45 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 19. This was up from 29 in the previous seven days.